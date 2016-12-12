Global Display Panel Market Expected to Grow

According to Wise Guy Reports, Global Display Panel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$135.410 billion by 2021, from US$101.450 billion in 2015.



The major growth driver for the Display Panel Market is the increasing demand for ultra-high definition panels for televisions and mobiles with flexible displays. Digital signage and automotive displays is a major factor attributing to the growth. The key players operating in the market also contribute to the growth of the Display Panel Market by offerings new products with high definition displays. Burgeoning demand wearables will further provide significant boost to the market growth. However, the various restraining factors are strict rules and regulations and lack of awareness regarding new technologies.

The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

The rest of the report provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market, as well as key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Display Panels.

The report segments Display Panel Market by technology, applications, size, form factor, resolution and geography. By technology type, market is segmented as LED, OLED, LCD among others. By application, the segmentation has been done as Digital Signage, Television, Desktop Monitor and Notebooks, Automotive, Mobile Phones and Tablets as a part of this report. By display size, the segmentation has been done into by Small, Medium and Large, whereas by form the display panel market has been segmented into Flexible Panel and Flat Panel. By resolution HD, 8K, FHD, 4K, WQHD (2K) among others have been covered as part of this report.

Important regions for vendors in terms of market size are covered through detailed geographical segmentation and country level forecasts. Geographical regions covered as a part of this section are Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others.