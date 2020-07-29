Giving Students an Individualized Experience in Online Learning: Staying Connected while Disconnected (Faculty Focus)

"As universities across the country begin to make the difficult decision to continue with online learning in the fall semester, faculty will again be asked to adapt their classes to an online format. During this past spring semester, we adapted our individualized instruction class for introductory biology to an online format with measured trepidation. By the end of the semester, we were excited to hear reports from students that the transition to online learning was not only successful, but enjoyable."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of personalization can go a long way, especially when learning happens online. Faculty Focus offers solid tips to keep students engaged in remote courses.