Giving Classroom Experiences (Like VR) More… Dimension (Inside Higher Ed)

"Most people who have tried using virtual reality think it’s cool -- if at first a little nausea-inducing. Augmented reality and 3-D printing and scanning at their best elicit awestruck expressions."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

To get the most out of immersive technologies like extended reality, a little trial and error can help chart a course to future success. You might not achieve educational objectives out of the gate, but you need a point of departure to build out best practices.