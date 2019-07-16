Getting Ready for Digital Transformation: Change Your Culture, Workforce, and Technology (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Digital transformation (Dx) is a series of deep and coordinated culture, workforce, and technology shifts that enable new educational and operating models and transform an institution’s operations, strategic directions, and value proposition."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Technology trends are driving digital transformation in a major way. Now that Dx is upon us, the time is now to help your institution chart a course forward that incorporates the shifts in tech and culture coming on the horizon.