Georgetown Tapping into Google Cloud to Manage Research and Data (Campus Technology)

"Georgetown University making a big push into the cloud to better support teaching, learning and research on campus. According to a Google blog post, the university will migrate its on-site enterprise systems to the Google Cloud Platform within a year."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With growing needs to modernize data infrastructure and facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration, migrating to the cloud makes sense for Georgetown University. It will also give their research potential a major boost, with increased computing and storage resources.