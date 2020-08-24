G&D Launches ControlCenter-IP Packed with New Features

The What: ControlCenter-IP, a high-performance matrix for KVM-over-IP from KVM manufacturer Guntermann & Drunck (G&D), provides new features that the company says make it more secure and user-friendly.

(Image credit: G&D)

The What Else: ControlCenter-IP now includes important functionalities such as the integration of Generic USB devices and high speed USB 2.0 in KVM-over-IP installations. In addition, the MatrixGuard function was implemented in the ControlCenter-IP to provide extensive security for possible failure scenarios. The company says MatrixGuard enables secure, redundant clusters to be implemented in KVM-over-IP environments.

The Bottom Line: The MatrixGuard function also provides security for failure scenarios in KVM-over-IP installations. When multiple ControlCenter-IP devices are running in a clustered installation, one of the switches takes over the role of the master. If the master fails, a backup or database slave ControlCenter-IP automatically takes over the role of the master. This way, the matrix system remains operable at all times.