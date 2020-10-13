Gallaudet University gives students Apple devices to ease online learning (EdScoop)

"Gallaudet University is working with Apple to equip students and faculty with technology and improve the quality of their education, which is taking place entirely online this semester, the company announced Thursday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning can widen the digital divide, but Gallaudet University is working with Apple to close the gaps for its students. Read how the schools is providing students with devices to boost connectivity and accessibility while learning happens remotely.