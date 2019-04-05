FSR’s Second Release in Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cable Line Features CoilGuard

The What: FSR is introducing an addition to its Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cable line. The second release of the HDMI 2.0 cables offers a significant enhancement—stainless steel reinforced construction via CoilGuard.

The What Else: Intended for temporary or permanent use in high-traffic areas such as auditoriums, terminals or tradeshows, the new cable is fitted with a discreet stainless steel reinforced inner jacket and an outer black jacket that allows the cable to withstand rough service during installation and to blend in after. Both cables in the Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cable line utilize proprietary technology to achieve high-speed, high-definition HDMI signal transmission over distances of up to 328 ft.

“We’re delighted to expand our popular Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cable line with an incredibly rugged and durable version that incorporates CoilGuard into its design," said Jan Sandri, president, FSR. "Now the Digital Ribbon Cables not only overcome the distance limitations of conventional HDMI cables, they do it from a robust housing built to sustain unusually difficult installations.”

The Bottom Line: In addition to its stainless steel reinforced construction and ability to endure rough service, notable features of FSR’s Next Generation Digital Ribbon Cable with CoilGuard include enhanced pull strength of 100 pounds and a short-term load limit of 2000N/100mm (450 pounds/4 inches). The cables come pre-terminated in convenient lengths.

The new cables are now shipping.