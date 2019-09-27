FSR Goes to the Head of the Class with Long-Term Education Initiative for United Way

As children head back to class, FSR is once again helping to make sure that kids have the supplies they need to successfully complete projects for the school year ahead.

As a dedicated supporter of the United Way of Passaic County’s ongoing Backpacks 4 Kids initiative, FSR wanted to ensure local students received much-needed supplies for class. Each year, FSR joins other local businesses and the United Way of Passaic County in filling 50 backpacks with classroom essentials, such as notebooks, erasers, pens, pencils, crayons, and more. In all, more than 1,300 students at schools and community organizations throughout Passaic County receive much-needed supplies.

“FSR is extremely proud of our long-term commitment to the highly successful and important Backpacks 4 Kids program from the United Way of Passaic County,” says Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “We can’t think of many things more important than helping kids have the tools they need to succeed in school. Having the right supplies for school is an essential part of the learning process. We are greatly dedicated to this initiative, having already marked our 10-year anniversary several years ago, and plan on remaining an active member of the program and supporting our local community for many years to come.”

“Without the support of local residents and businesses, such as FSR, we wouldn’t be able to continue our important mission of helping children obtain the proper tools for success,” said Yvonne Zuidema, CEO/president of the United Way of Passaic County. “We rely on the generous contributions and commitment of the Passaic County community to continue this program and it’s such an amazing feeling to know that each year we can rely on businesses, such as Jan Sandri and the team at FSR, for their continued support. The Backpacks 4 Kids initiative is an important one, and unique in helping children have the tools they need to thrive in the classroom.”

To learn more about United Way of Passaic County’s Backpack 4 Kids, visit unitedwaypassaic.org/backpacks-kids.