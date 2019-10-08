From Transformation to Simplification (EDUCAUSE Review)

"IT professionals are endowed with incredible technological prowess, but we may lack a bit in our communication skills. We sometimes provide more detail than presidents or provosts might want (e.g., talking about data lakes, OLAP cubes, or dimensionality reductions when they want to hear "reduce cost"). Complexity can obscure the objective."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, it's easy to get into the nuanced details and nerd out over complexity. But the ultimate goal of digital transformation initiatives should be to streamline and simplify — remember that when communicating with less-than-tech-savvy campus stakeholders.