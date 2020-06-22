Fostering Fun: Engaging Students with Asynchronous Online Learning (Faculty Focus)

"Today, faculty are being asked to abruptly expand their teaching practices in ways many of us would never have imagined. For many, teaching online is something they’ve never done and for some, it’s something they never desired to do. I have some experience with digital pedagogy but for me personally, asynchronous online teaching holds the highest level of difficulty because my style of teaching induces and relies on a sense of community, connection, and interaction within the classroom."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Let's face it: no matter how good an instructor is at delivering content, asynchronous online lectures can feel flat. Incorporating a little bit of fun can make online courses so much more engaging. This Faculty Focus article shares strategies to help get students more invested.