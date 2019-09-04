Formjacking: What Is It, and How Can You Protect Your Users? (EdTech Magazine)

"Formjacking is used by cybercriminals to steal financial information from end users. Using formjacking, hackers have compromised trusted websites such as Newegg, British Airways and Ticketmaster. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new model of data skimming involves stealing credit card information by injecting malicious javascript onto webpages with payment forms. While it's difficult to protect end users from these kinds of attacks, especially when they are using their own devices, EdTech Magazine shares a few smart steps institutions can take.