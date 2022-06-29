Fore! Sharp/NEC's New PE Series Projector Ideal for Golf Simulators and Tight Spaces

Sharp NEC Display Solutions (opens in new tab) launched the brand-new PE456USL Entry Installation Projector. This new model is made to accommodate tight rooms, specifically in museums, golf simulators, corporate offices, and higher education classrooms.

The new projector, which will be part of Sharp/NEC’s PE Series, provides a short-throw, 4,500-lumen projection in areas where space is limited or where casting a shadow on the screen is a concern. The model’s 20,000-hour laser life is a huge benefit for companies and schools trying to get the most out of their projectors.

[New Sharp NEC Modular Laser Projectors Enhance Cinema Viewing Experiences] (opens in new tab)

The PE456USL’s compact design also means shipping and installation costs will remain low, making it a great choice for tight budgets.

“The PE456USL short-throw, laser projector can make challenging applications simple with close projector placement and minimal shadowing,” said Ryan Pitterle, senior product manager at Sharp/NEC. “It’s a great choice for any organization with limited space and in need of a reliable projector that produces impressive high-resolution images. We can’t wait to see how the PE456USL opens new doors for projection across the country.”

[Major League AV at Toronto's Rogers Centre] (opens in new tab)

As with all of Sharp/NEC’s laser projectors, the PE456USL is backed by a 5-year warranty which includes Instacare, Sharp/NEC’s replacement program. Also included is NaViset Administrator 2 software, designed to provide remote management and network-based control.