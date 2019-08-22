Ford AV to Host Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 2

Ford AV will hold its 15th Annual Memorial Golf Classic on Oct. 2 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, TX. The Golf Classic includes Ford employees, vendors, customers, and friends. The event begins with a four-man scramble and ends with a dinner banquet where attendees learn about advancements attributed to cancer research by a speaker from the OU Stephenson Cancer Center.

All proceeds will be donated directly to cancer research to improve early detection methods and treatments. Ford has raised more than $300,000 over the past 14 years.

Jim Ford, founder and president of Ford, and Claire, CEO and his wife, started the event to honor former employee David Schultz and his family. Schultz began his career at Ford in 1978. Subsequently Ed Knoll, Long Tran, and many other Ford family members have passed away from cancer, emboldening its purpose and perpetuating the event. Ford has set a corporate goal to raise awareness and gather funds in support of cancer research by hosting this classic every year.

The infusion of regular funds has helped avoid the termination or interruption of promising research projects in an effort to find a cure. Thanks to donations, these projects will continue and make early detection of cancer and reliable treatment a reality.

If you wish to make a direct donation to the foundation, please contact Dana Hodgin at 512-840-5030. For more information, visit https://www.fordav.com/events/ford-av-memorial-golf-classic/