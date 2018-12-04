For higher ed, investing in OER pays eventual dividends (University Business)

"Open education resources (OER) provide significant cost savings to low-income students and strengthen instruction and learning, according to a recent study from Achieving the Dream, a national nonprofit that supports evidence-based institutional improvement."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, open educational resources can save students from hefty textbook fees, but there are benefits for schools as well. At the institutional level, the ROI of OER lies in the scalability it brings to higher ed.