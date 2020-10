"More colleges are looking to online programs for financial health these days—and even survival—as demographic changes are leading fewer students to seek traditional campus experiences."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cautionary tale! OPMs might save your institution resources or budget in the short term, but the long-term costs are very high indeed. What's at stake? The very nature of higher education. This author makes a strong argument. What's your take?