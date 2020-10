"Last year, the State University System of Florida embarked on an 'action plan' to give students 'access to quality and affordable textbooks and other instructional materials, thereby increasing the likelihood of their success in higher education.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Textbook affordability can make or break student budgets and, in turn, student success. This partnership in Florida is looking to lighten the financial burden for learners across the state.