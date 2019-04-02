FLEXspace 2.0 Connects Campuses From Around the World to Help Research and Reimagine Learning Spaces (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In the age of new technologies, furniture, teaching strategies, and services, a vexing research question rests at the intersection of space, technology, and pedagogy. According to the 2019 Horizon Report Preview, one key trend in higher education is the growing focus on the redesign of physical learning environments. A growing body of evidence makes clear the benefits of active learning. In fact, active learning classrooms rank as the second highest priority in the EDUCAUSE Top 10 Strategic Technologies and Trends for 2019. Certainly, then, a top priority for many academic institutions is to reimagine physical spaces to support evolving user needs and maximize the impact on the institution and its communities."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We are big fans of FlexSpace—the Flexible Learning Environments eXchange—and we're excited about what 2.0 brings to the table. FlexSpace is much more than a website; it is a dynamic learning space community devoted to resource sharing and a robust tagging taxonomy. More than 50 academics, researchers, and higher ed stakeholders collaborate via FlexSpace to explore learning spaces from the perspective of three main groups: faculty and academic staff (pedagogy), AV and IT integrators (technology), and facilities planners/architects (space).