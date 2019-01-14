'Fiber' Is a Wakeup Call to our Digital Learning Community (Inside Higher Ed)

"Our digital learning community needs a cause. Some fight that strikes an optimal balance between self-interest and doing the right thing.

Reading Susan Crawford’s deeply reported and passionately argued Fiber, I think the battle for universal fiber broadband might be the fight we need."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One of the biggest barriers to democratizing education through online learning is a lack of infrastucture. If a student can't access the internet reliably, they cannot partake in online learning without extra effort and costs. Read how universal fiber broadband could be a game-changer.