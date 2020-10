"One year after the launch of myStudentAid, the FASFA mobile app, the U.S. Department of Education is making changes to make the app and FASFA website more compatible."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By streamlining usability to bake in more flexibility — letting applicants switch between FAFSA's mobile app and their website, it should help make the process of filling out the FAFSA easier and faster.