Faculty Confidence in Online Learning Grows (Inside Higher Ed)

"For years, advocates for online learning have bemoaned the fact that even as more instructors teach in virtual settings, professors' confidence in the quality and value of online education hasn't risen accordingly. Inside Higher Ed has documented this trend in its annual surveys of faculty attitudes on technology going back over most of the 2010s."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of the quick shift to remote classes this spring, faculty confidence in the value of online learning has been increasing despite the challenges associated with the pandemic. Although concerns remain that should be addressed, historical attitudes appear to be changing.