Faculty Competencies for Innovation? (Inside Higher Ed)

"If you work in the field of learning innovation in higher education, you undoubtedly collaborate with faculty on course, program, and/or institutional level innovation projects. Thomas Carey in his study of innovation competencies for graduates defines innovation as, “the process of creating lasting value by the successful mobilization of new ideas.” There is increasing awareness of innovation competencies for undergraduate and graduate students, but what about faculty?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is an interesting exercise: ask yourself what competencies are necessary for faculty to truly push forward learning innovation an at institution in meaningful ways. Inside Higher Ed has made a list — how does it stack up against your own?