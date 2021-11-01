Extron Provides AV Power Management With New Control System

The new IPL EXP PDU4H control system power expansion interface from Extron is designed to provide centralized power management for small to medium-sized AV systems. It can control individual AC outputs remotely and allows for aggregate current sensing. The IPL EXP PDU4H is Ethernet enabled and features four AC outputs, four manual control ports, and a relay for additional system support. It is designed to be used with an IPCP Pro xi Series control processor for secure, encrypted power control of attached devices. It can also operate independently using a secure Extron API, enabling seamless integration for specialized applications.

“We are excited to offer this next generation power controller to our customers,” says Casey Hall, Extron vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. “There is so much advanced technology designed into this compact package, we're certain it will be the ideal power management interface within your pro AV system."

The IPL EXP PDU4H is housed in a compact 1U half rack enclosure that offers a broad variety of mounting options. The IEC-Edison Cable Kit is a new optional accessory kit that includes four, one-foot IEC male to Edison female adapters to assist in the installation of the power expansion interface.