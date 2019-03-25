Extron Announces Retirement of Steve Somers, Promotes Steve James

Steve Somers, vice president of engineering, Extron, will retire on April 1, 2019. Somers has been with Extron since 1988 and has overseen the expansion of Extron’s engineering department into a world-class team that is at the forefront of technology, says the company.

Steve Somers

"Under Steve’s leadership, Extron has grown the capabilities to engineer and deliver well over 100 new products each year," said Andrew Edwards, president, Extron. "I’d like to personally thank Steve for his dedication and years of service, and to wish him the very best in retirement."

For over three decades, Somers has been a part of the Extron leadership team, guiding the company's engineering efforts and supervising the team that has developed solutions across all AV technologies. Extron says Somers' ingenuity and foresight have been essential in growing its catalog to over 5,000 products.

“The AV industry is full of limitless opportunity and I’m proud to have been a part of Extron’s growth throughout many years of great technological advances. I would like to openly thank Andrew Edwards for the opportunities within such a great company and industry," said Somers. "It has been my personal pleasure to work alongside so many talented professional people both within Extron engineering and throughout the company worldwide. My best wishes for continued success to all at Extron and to all of my friends over the years in AV.”

Steve James

In addition, Extron has promoted Steve James to sr. director of engineering. According to the company, James has a long track record of design innovation with 25 years of experience at Extron; he designed the company's MediaLink and PoleVault Systems, and has had a lead role in the development of the Extron Pro Control Systems platform.

"Steve is a proven and passionate leader who exemplifies industry thought leadership," said Edwards. "With his experience in designing advanced AV technologies, we will be able to continue the rapid pace of innovation our engineering team has established—while also scaling to a new level and positioning us for long-term success."