Extron Preconfigures HC 404 Collaboration System for Zoom Room Control

The What: Extron has preconfigured the HC 404 Meeting Space Collaboration System to extend control capabilities to Zoom Rooms running on an Apple Mac.

The What Else: It provides a one-touch user experience for conferencing, collaboration, and AV room control. A single interface on your Extron TouchLink Pro Series touchpanel is all you need to control every conferencing and audiovisual function.

“The HC 404 with Zoom Room control brings enhanced capabilities for convenient management of conferencing and room functions,” says Casey Hall, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Extron. "Customers deploying multiple Zoom Rooms can now save time and money by ordering this powerful collaboration solution preconfigured at no additional cost."

The Bottom Line: The HC 404 is an easy-to-use AV system for collaboration spaces. It combines video switching, scaling, signal extension, and system control into a transmitter and receiver pair that seamlessly integrates with a variety of room configurations. Common functions such as display power and source switching are automated. Users can quickly share projects by simply connecting their laptop, tablet, or other source device.