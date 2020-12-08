Extron NAV Series Meets Federal Government Cryptographic Requirements

Extron has announced that the NAV Series integrates the Extron cryptographic module that meets National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines for FIPS 140-2 certification. FIPS 140-2 is an information technology security accreditation program that validates cryptographic modules meet well-defined security standards required by federal government agencies.

"We are excited to announce that our NAV Pro AV over IP Series meets the FIPS 140-2 standard, ensuring that sensitive data is protected," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at extron. "This update to the Extron NAV platform is just one of the ways that we are continually improving the product line for secure applications, including those of the federal government."

NAV is a pro AV-over-IP solution for distribution and switching of ultra-low latency, high-quality video and audio signals over an Ethernet network at low bitrates. It delivers real-time, lossless video over IP at resolutions up to 4K60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling.