Extron MediaPort 300 Brings Professional Quality AV to Remote Users

The MediaPort 300 from Extron is now available. This new 4K HDMI to USB bridge expands the MediaPort line that integrates Pro AV systems with software codec conferencing applications. Supporting popular software communications platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the MediaPort 300 brings 4K capabilities, bridging the gap between simple webcam-to-computer solutions and professional conferencing systems.

For small meeting spaces with just a computer and display, it is ideal for enhancing audio and video quality by adding support for professional-grade equipment such as 4K videoconferencing PTZ cameras, boundary microphones, and sound reinforcement systems. In meeting and large conference rooms, it easily integrates a conferencing computer into a fully equipped AV system with video distribution and processing, control, microphones, and full sound reinforcement. Options for PoE+ or local power and the small 1-inch (2.5 cm) form factor metal enclosure make installation faster and less costly.

"Soft codec and UC solutions for remote meetings, work, and Hyflex learning are becoming more common in modern workplaces and institutions of learning," says Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "By integrating Pro AV systems with software codec conferencing applications, the MediaPort 300 enhances communication by bringing 4K quality to remote participants."

The MediaPort 300 works seamlessly with computers using generic USB video and audio drivers. It features an HDMI input with HDCP-compliant loop through that accepts signals up to 4K/60, and scales output video on the USB-C connector to a host computer at rates up to USB 5 Gbps. Audio features include program and mic inputs, HDMI audio de-embedding, USB bidirectional audio, and line level outputs. The MediaPort 300 also features audio mixing as well as level and mute controls. This enables it to serve as a soft codec interface, giving it the flexibility to integrate into larger hardware codec or DSP systems. The MediaPort 300 is now available to facilitate easy integration of conferencing computers into your Pro AV designs.