Extron Intros Larger 4K/60 HDMI Switchers With Ethernet Monitoring, Control

The What: Extron has introduced two new high-performance HDMI switchers that support data rates up to 18Gbps and signals up to 4K60 with 4:4:4 color sampling. The six-input SW6 HD 4K PLUS and the eight-input SW8 HD 4K PLUS are HDCP 2.2 compliant, and support HDR, 12‑bit Deep Color, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats.

The What Else: To enhance and simplify integration, the SW HD 4K PLUS Series provides integrator-friendly features, including automatic input cable equalization, automatic color bit depth management, indicators for monitoring and troubleshooting, as well as peripheral device power on the output. Automatic input cable equalization corrects for signal loss due to lengthy input cables, ensuring signal integrity up to 25 feet (7.6 meters), when used with Extron HDMI Pro Series cable. The SW HD 4K PLUS Series automatically adjusts color bit depth based on the display EDID, preventing color compatibility conflicts between source and display.

SW6 HD 4K PLUS (top) and SW8 HD 4K PLUS

Front-panel LED indicators provide immediate visual confirmation of HDCP authentication and signal presence for each input and output. If HDCP-encrypted content is transmitted to a non‑compliant display, a full-screen green signal provides immediate visual confirmation that protected content cannot be viewed on that display. The SW HD 4K PLUS Series also provides +5VDC, 250mA on the HDMI output for powering peripheral devices such as an Extron HD 4K 101 Plus cable equalizer.

"AV designers and integrators have asked for larger 4K60 HDMI switchers that include the same robust feature set as the SW HD 4K PLUS two- and four-input models," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "The new SW6 HD 4K PLUS and SW8 HD 4K PLUS provide the same reliable signal switching of 4K60 at 4:4:4 and user-friendly Ethernet monitoring and control for larger AV system designs."

The Bottom Line: The switchers are designed to be easy to operate using front-panel controls or auto-switching. Ethernet, RS‑232, and contact closure ports provide options for integration with any control system. Both models feature EDID Minder, which maintains continuous EDID communication with connected devices and ensures that the HDMI sources power up properly and maintain correct video output.