Extron Introduces New 4K/60 Multi-Window Processors

Extron (opens in new tab) unveiled its new MGP 641 xi multi-window processors for scaling and presenting up to four 4K/60 source signals on a single canvas. Extron's exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine ensures downscaled and upscaled content is presented with unequaled image quality. In addition to four HDMI inputs that support data rates up to 18 Gbps, the HDCP 2.3-compliant processors include an HDMI background input for presenting live, non-scaled content behind the source windows. The MGP 641 xi SDI model supports four 12G-SDI as well as four HDMI sources. An HDMI output accommodates a local display, while the DTP3 output drives a remote display located up to 330 feet (100 meters) away with identical content. To emphasize your talking points, easily annotate over live content enabled with an optional LinkLicense. Annotations can include free-hand drawing, shapes, lines, and pointer arrows, each in selectable colors. The multi-window processors provide customizable window layouts, video and logo keying, window transition effects, as well as source and output rotation. Two-channel embedded audio can be extracted or passed to the video output. Providing enhanced content presentation with on-screen annotation and more, the MGP 641 xi processors are ideal for high-end environments and live events.

"System designers and integrators asked for an upgrade to the popular MGP 641 that provides all of the existing capabilities but with a DTP3 output and annotation support," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "The MGP 641 xi easily scales and presents up to four windows of 4K HDMI video on a single display and the LinkLicense upgrade enables annotation that can also be saved, making it one of the best solutions for a diverse array of environments."

The MGP 641 xi is ideal for presenting multiple HDMI sources on a single display, and the MGP 641 xi SDI model includes four 12G-SDI inputs for additional system flexibility. Its powerful scaling engine, rack-mountable form factor, and wide variety of presentation and transition effects all combine to create a flexible signal processing solution for corporate boardrooms, training rooms, and live environments such as public auditoriums. It is equally effective in mission-critical venues that require display of live information, from a situation room or control room to cascading multiple MGP 641 xi units in a command center.