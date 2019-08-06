Extron Introduces Cable Cubby With Network Button Panel

The What: Extron has introduced the NBP 1200C.

The What Else: This furniture-mountable Cable Cubby enclosure has a network button panel integrated directly into the lid. It conveniently combines intuitive AV control, connectivity, and power, and works with all Extron Pro Series control systems and HC 400 Series products. This fully customizable, easy-to-use control panel works with a control processor to perform a variety of AV system functions such as display On/Off, input switching, volume control, and much more. The flip-up button panel has 10 customizable, soft-touch buttons that are backlit for easy operation in low-light environments. The NBP 1200C enables integrators to deploy a contemporary, furniture-mountable network button panel with cable management and easy access to AV connectivity and power.

The Bottom Line: The NBP 1200C can be customized using the Cable Cubby Builder, an interactive tool that guides users through the process of selecting AC power modules, AV connectivity, cables, and installation accessories. As you build your Cable Cubby, a bill of materials is prepared automatically. When you’re finished, the builder allows you to review your Cable Cubby and make any last minute changes before placing your order. Please note that a Dealer Login is required for this tool.