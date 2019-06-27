Extron Helps Vivint Smart Home Arena Create a Multimedia Hit with Fans

Vivint Smart Home Arena—a 18,300 seat facility in Salt Lake City, UT is the home court of the NBA Utah Jazz. It is also home to big-name concerts, rodeos, ice shows, circuses, motor sports, hockey, conventions, and more. The arena operators realized that to deepen fan engagement before, during, and after events, they needed to up their multimedia game on the concourses, in the food concession areas, in the luxury suites, and in the “super clubs.” A recent $125 million renovation included major AV upgrades, including 600+ digital signage screens and big improvements to the multimedia experiences in clubs and suites.

AV integration firm TVS Pro replaced the AV transmission and control systems providing multimedia content to 56 luxury suites, four clubs, the coaches’ lounge, and the players’ locker rooms. A variety of Extron DTP Systems products were selected for AV distribution throughout these venues. Extron TouchLink Pro touchpanels work in concert with IP Link Pro control processors to provide intuitive control of AV systems throughout the venue. Extron products were chosen to provide a consistent guest experience and to make system maintenance easier, according to the company.

Fifty-six luxury suites surrounding the bowl on several floors receive multimedia content over an Extron DTP Systems for AV signal distribution. Extron IP Link Pro control systems provide fans with a uniform and intuitive way to select programming. (Image credit: Vivint Smart Home Arena)

“Before the upgrade to Extron, if a television or a Blu-ray player was changed out to a different model, a certified programmer was brought in to modify control system drivers," said TVS Pro sales and design engineer Brent Parker. "With the Extron Pro Series control system, Vivint Arena’s in-house AV technicians can do these replacements without outside assistance.”

Regarding the consistent end-user experience achieved with the upgrades, Parker noted “someone can walk from one club to another, or a player can go from the players’ lounge to the locker room, and they’re able to operate the televisions and audio systems in the exact same way.”

A key goal of the Vivint Smart Home Arena renovation was to enhance the fan experience in the suites and clubs, as well as the concourses and other public areas, so that fans enjoy lingering—and making purchases—in these venues. The AV options available to fans bring exciting and informative new dimensions to the live action in the arena bowl. The synergy of live action with engaging multimedia commentary and background programming entices fans to forgo their home big screen TVs and come out to games and events in person as the ticket buying, food and beverage consuming patrons that keep arenas such as Vivint financially vibrant.