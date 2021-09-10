Extending the Life Span of Computers, Laptops and Notebooks (EdTech Magazine)

"Post-secondary schools across the U.S. now spend more than $16 billion each year on technology. This covers everything from educational platforms and services to Internet connections, data infrastructure and hardware."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the semiconductor shortage continues and higher ed budgets come into sharper focus, campus IT teams are trying to maximize the hardware they have on hand. While maintenance needs and upgrade possibilities vary for desktops and laptops, taking a centralized approach to lifecycle management will give teams an aerial view of all campus devices.