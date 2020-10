"Who has most often led the campus efforts to advance and support technology-enhanced pedagogy and instructional innovation: the chief academic officer (CAO , often referred to as the provost) or the chief information officer (CIO)?"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The CAO/provost can play an important role in pushing digital learning initiatives forward. The leadership and support they can offer can help advance innovative ideas about tech on campus.