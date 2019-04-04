Exploring Digital Fluency at Penn State University (Campus Technology)

"At Penn State University, campus conversations once centered on digital literacy. Now, they're focused on digital fluency. Do these topics sound similar? Here, Penn State's Director of Teaching and Learning with Technology Kyle Bowen explains why the differences may be greater than you think."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Penn State's Kyle Bowen is a visionary thought leader. His ideas on digital fluency, including cross-platform storytelling, will inspire you to think outside of the square. In one of my favorite examples, Bowen shares how an English writing assignment can introduce an element of invention, such as using 3D printing. This is a whole new way of thinking about student-centered learning for the next generation.