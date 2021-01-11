Expert Q&A: Colleges Increase IT Spend on Audiovisual Solutions (EdTech Magazine)

"As colleges continue to adapt IT strategies in response to pandemic-related disruptions, they are likely to view audiovisual hardware and software as valuable investments to support future remote and hybrid learning."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With remote and hybrid models playing a major role in higher education today, it should come as no surprise that investment in AV has been a top priority to meet the moment and keep students engaged. Even when courses can fully resume on campus, these technologies will be key in augmenting learning experiences.