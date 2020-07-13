Exertis Global Operations to Provide Supply Chain Solutions for Clear Touch

Exertis Global Operations has formed a strategic partnership with Clear Touch, and will provide a supply chain solution for Clear Touch’s worldwide business.

Exertis will manage the vendor’s inbound product and solutions supply chain by assisting in the management of supply partners around the world, reducing time to market, and increasing purchasing scale, according to the companies. Exertis Global Operations says it will also help reduce overall cost, release working capital, and increase efficiencies from the manufacturer through to the customer.

“The combination of inventory financing, AR management, and supply chain support allows us to deliver products and services to our international customers in a more streamlined manner," said Keone Trask, Clear Touch president. "Exertis' infrastructure and purchasing capabilities give us a greater ability to meet the large scale implementation demands that we are experiencing due to rapid growth. This is an exciting development for the business and our customers, one that illustrates how the latest supply chain management techniques and services can stimulate both volume and geographic growth.”