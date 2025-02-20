Exertis Almo Kicks Off 2025 E4 Experience Program

Exertis Almo is launching its 2025 E4 Experience coinciding with International Women’s Day, the program debuts in Dallas on March 11, followed by New York Metro on April 2. Both offer attendees an immersive day of learning, trend insights, and hands-on experiences with nearly 50 manufacturing partners and specialty teams exhibiting and the ability to earn up to 8.5 valuable AVIXA CTS Renewal Units.

“The excitement and energy surrounding the 2025 E4 Experience is at an all-time high,” said Greg O’Rourke, director of trade shows and events, Exertis Almo. “Dallas and New York Metro are two of our most in-demand locations, and our vendor partners are eager to showcase their latest technology. Meanwhile, our expert speakers are ready to share the most relevant industry insights, and many integrators have already registered their top end users to leverage the showroom and access specialized engineering expertise in an intimate setting.”

Along with International Women’s Day, the Dallas E4 Experience will highlight a new keynote led by Amanda Stewart, channel specialist and generator of technology enthusiasm, North America Distribution Channels–MS Teams Room specialist, Microsoft. “With Exertis Almo comprising 50% women, this event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and uplift the brilliant women of Pro AV—both throughout the E4 Experience and at a dedicated post-event happy hour,” added O’Rourke.

This keynote will explore how AI is enhancing workplaces and efficiency, and creating new business opportunities. Attendees will gain the tools and knowledge needed to harness AI-driven innovation and make a lasting impact within their organizations.

“I’m honored to be the keynote speaker at the 2025 E4 Experience, as it provides a unique platform to engage with industry leaders, innovators, and professionals who are shaping the future of technology,” said Stewart. “The E4 Experience is renowned for its commitment to excellence, bringing together a diverse group of experts to share insights and foster collaboration. My goal is to encourage attendees to think creatively, challenge the status quo, and leverage AI technology to create a meaningful and lasting impact."

Additional E4 Experience Educational Sessions

Official E4 Experience Live Show Floor Tour–Steph Beckett, rAVe Pubs (0.5 CTS RU)

Navigating the Future: Harnessing AI in Enhanced Collaboration Spaces–Amanda Stewart, Microsoft (1.0 CTS RU)

Monetizing Digital Signage–Todd Heberlein, Exertis Almo (1.0 CTS RU)

Modern Meeting Room Design–Tom Kehr, Exertis Almo (1.0 CTS RU)

CAD—Visualize and Draft–Angus Yao & Kevan McDaniel, Exertis Almo (1.0 CTS RU)

Basic Acoustics for Meeting Rooms–Tom Kehr, Exertis Almo (1.0 CTS RU)

The AV Forecast: Trends and Technologies Defining 2025–Steph Beckett, rAVe Pubs (1.0 CTS RU)

Fundamentals of Fine Pitch Direct View LED Display Technology–Fred Cain, Planar (1.0 CTS RU)