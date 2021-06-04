Event Safety Alliance Offers Free Event Safety Access Training

Entertainment industry insurance solutions provider Take1 Insurance announced that its underwriting partner, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, is sponsoring the Event Safety Alliance online Event Safety Access Training (ESAT) course, enabling live event professionals to complete the training free of charge until Aug. 1.

“The entire live event industry has been sidelined for more than a year, and that means that a certain amount of rust has to be removed for the industry to return to work in a safe and secure way,” said Take1 Insurance senior vice president Scott Carroll.

“In a remarkable demonstration of its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the industry we serve, our underwriting partner, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, has generously agreed to sponsor the course until Aug. 1,” Carroll continued.

Intact Entertainment president Joe Fitzgerald said, “We’re pleased to do our part in helping industry professionals get back on their feet and return to work in the safest way possible. The ESAT course developed by the Event Safety Alliance provides comprehensive core safety skills training for live event professionals, and we’re very proud to be a sponsor and enable those returning to work free access to vital training.”

According to Jim Digby, Event Safety Alliance president and founder, “Because the Event Safety Alliance is committed to enhancing safety competencies for live event professionals, we have created Event Safety Access Training (ESAT). ESAT is an online entry-level safety awareness training program and competency credential created specifically for those working in an event environment. By providing standardized core safety training, it helps improve the way our industry does business and demonstrates an individual’s or employer’s commitment to safe work practices.”

Fundamental Principles of Event Safety Access Training: