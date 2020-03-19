Evaluating Your Assessment Plan as You Move to a Virtual Classroom (The EvoLLLution)

"If you are an instructor and you are faced with moving your course online due to COVID-19, you are not alone. Given the rapid shift we are experiencing, many may wonder how to use assessment more effectively to drive student learning. There are ample resources online that allow you to deliver assessments virtually. Here, I want to talk about your planning of the assessment and some common assessment facets to consider."—Source: The EvoLLLution

In the rush to move course content online, don't overlook assessment. While there is no one perfect solution, and different learning objectives will naturally call for specific methods and modes of assessment, this piece outlines key elements such as validity, risk assessment, and alternative ways to engage formative activity. A helpful piece to read and share.