Establish a Long-Term Security Plan for Remote Staff and Faculty in Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"The pandemic greatly expanded a practice that many institutions were already using, at least for some staff and faculty members: remote and hybrid work. When the pandemic made it critical to get all employees ready to work from home, institutions made that happen as best they could."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has increased hybrid and remote working arrangements at institutions that will likely continue well into the future. As schools move past last year's quick shift, lasting strategies are needed to keep data secure and support faculty and staff.