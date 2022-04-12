Esprit Digital Brightens Up Domain Northside with Outdoor Screen Solutions

Ten durable, weather-ready, double-sided kiosks bring stunning digital displays to the Austin, TX property.

Esprit Digital
Building outdoor screen solutions for sites in Austin is like wrapping an LCD in a ‘wet taco.' That was something being said about deploying a digital signage network into Texas, where the weather conditions vary drastically from one extreme to the other. However, this did not deter London-based custom-kiosk manufacturer, Esprit Digital (opens in new tab), who worked closely with Big Outdoor to install 10 stunning, double-sided kiosks into the Domain Northside center.

Big Outdoors’ requirements were simple: Design and install full outdoor kiosks that would complement the high-end Domain Northside property and be able to work 24/7/365 for at least five years in an ever-changing climate.

Esprit Digital

Every detail and every component needed to be perfect, so the solution was designed from scratch. This included both the highest-quality metalwork and paint finish, which was specifically selected and signed off by Domain Northside themselves.

There were also newly designed LED side strips to add a touch of real class to the overall appearance. To ensure complete reliability of the solution over time, each unit was fitted with Esprit Digital’s proprietary cooling and air filtration systems.

Esprit Digital

“With the launch of The Austin Digital Network, we are proud to bring large-format mixed with street-level DOOH to the fastest growing market in the country," said Travis Hodges, COO, Big Outdoor. "There is no doubt that brands want to be seen on the highest-quality street furniture and having worked with Esprit Digital before, they were the obvious partner for Domain Northside. In our opinion, these kiosks are the best-looking ones in the whole country and the first reactions from our clients and the public have been universally positive.” 

