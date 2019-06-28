Esports Can Increase STEM Equity in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Some experts speculate that esports could be a powerful way for universities to invigorate science, technology, engineering and math program enrollments, narrowing the racial and gender gaps persisting in STEM education."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

eSports is all the rage these days, and with good reason. This article outlines how the world of eSports is providing valuable new opportunities for students to engage with cutting-edge AV and computational tools. Women in STEM are finding new ambassadors in eSports; read more about it in the section on the "Girls and Gaming" summer camp.