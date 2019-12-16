ERP Implementations: Resolving Obstacles through Thoughtful Leadership (EDUCAUSE Review)

"It's a known fact: ERP (enterprise resource planning) implementations are very difficult, but they can be highly beneficial."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For as complete as it might be, a standard methodology for campus ERP (enterprise resource planning) may not provide design validation. Similarly, testing an ERP—just like with a software program—is an iterative process, making quality control a potentially complex equation. These are just two of the myriad challenges facing stakeholders who want to make ERP implementations more systematic. EDUCAUSE takes a deep dive into this important topic.