Epson Now Shipping PowerLite L-Series Laser Projectors

The What: Epson announced it is now shipping its new compact PowerLite L-Series laser projectors within the 4,500 – 6,000 lumen range.

Epson's PowerLite L610U

The What Else: Weighing between 17 and 19 pounds, the PowerLite L-Series are compact, making them versatile for convenient portability and installation in educational institutions, corporate spaces, and houses of worship with high ambient lighting.

Epson’s laser technology delivers color accuracy, easy set-up and virtually maintenance-free operation with up to 20,000 hours of laser light source. In addition, the PowerLite L-Series supports advanced wired and wireless solutions, including HDMI and HDBaseT, and with the laser light source’s Instant Off power, users can achieve maximum brightness in seconds for quick presentation setup.

Epson's PowerLite L615U

To support BYOD classrooms, the projectors provide enhanced wireless display technology, allowing teachers to connect the projector to up to 50 Chromebooks, PCs, and Mac computers, and iOS and Android devices. Educators can also simultaneously display up to four screens with the Epson iProjection wireless display solution. The high-end PowerLite L610U and L615U models offer wireless screen mirroring from a smartphone or streaming device with Miracast.

The Bottom Line: The new PowerLite L-Series laser projectors deliver powerful performance with vibrant, bright images, as well as advanced installation features and enterprise-level wireless security support for education and business applications.