Epson Expands UST Lens Family to Entire Pro Series Laser Line

The What: Epson has introduced the ELPLX03 ultra-short-throw lens, designed for use with the Pro L25000U2 and Pro L30000U pro projectors. The ELPLX03 joins the ELPLX02S and ELPLX01S UST lens family, which offers the same 0.35 throw ratio and pairs with Epson’s Pro Series laser projectors from 6,000 to 30,000 lumens.

The What Else: The ELPLX03, ELPLX02S, and ELPLX01S leverage their periscope design for zero offset while minimizing shadows and light path obstructions. With the ability to project large images at a short distance, Epson’s ultra-short-throw lenses enable the display of content up to 1,000 inches for space-constrained environments such as low-ceiling, rear projection, and narrow or tight spaces.

Epson’s UST lens family now features an integrated mount point for Epson’s optional ELPEC01 external camera (shipping soon). The external camera will provide access to automated tools to simplify and speed up setup, such as auto color calibration, screen matching of multiple projectors, tiling assist for edge blends, a stacking assist function, and more.

“Epson’s UST lenses have proven extremely popular with AV designers and integrators as a simple solution for challenging installation scenarios,” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America. “The availability of the new ELPLX03 completes Epson’s UST lens offerings for Pro Series laser projectors. Our UST lenses have been particularly adept in interactive and immersive applications where their large image and extreme angle of light facilitates the audience’s close interaction with the display while minimizing shadows.”

The Bottom Line: Pairing the Pro L30000U with the ELPLX03 lens delivers very large, extremely bright images to locations a projector could not previously be utilized. Epson’s UST lenses offer flexibility to accommodate a variety of projection installations, including low-ceiling, rear-projection, and stealth applications where just the projector’s lens is visible.