Epson Debuts New Pro L Interchangeable-Lens Projectors at ISE 2019

The What: Epson has debuted a new range of compact, interchangeable-lens Pro L laser projectors. In addition, Epson is introducing new 9,000 and 30,000 lumen laser projectors.

Epson's Pro L series of laser projectors

The What Else: The new range of Pro L projectors are Epson’s most compact, interchangeable-lens laser projectors. These versatile projectors, complete with 4K enhancement, HDBaseT, and wide lens shift, are designed for large venue usage – from visitor attractions to higher education, museums to corporate meeting rooms. They produce bright (up to 7500 lumens), detailed, high contrast, images with defined shadow details. The minimalist, discreet design and quiet fan noise ensure these new projectors fit into a variety of environments.

The new 30,000 lumens laser projector, the Epson Pro L30000U, is a high-end installation laser projector. The new 9,000 lumen laser projector joins the successful Pro L1000-Series, which range from 6,000 to 15,000 lumens. These projectors are designed for permanent installations as well as rental and staging.

The Bottom Line: Epson’s new projectors will be on display at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam from Feb. 5-8 at Epson’s booth, #1-H90.

The new Pro L projectors will be available Fall 2019 with pricing announced prior to launch.