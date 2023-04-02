EnventU Introduces Board of Directors to Drive Nonprofit's Mission Forward

EnventU, the non-profit organization dedicated to creating a pipeline for entry-level careers in the event industry, has appointed its new board of directors. The organization has assembled an impressive group of industry leaders with a wealth of experience and knowledge that will provide fresh perspectives and valuable insights to guide EnventU's continued growth and success.

"As EnventU continues to strengthen our 'Pipeline' for youth to excel professionally within our industry, we are ecstatic to welcome our new board members who are 100% committed to this mission. I am confident their diverse backgrounds and extensive expertise will be instrumental as we transform our business model and realize our vision of fundamentally impacting the lives of teens," said Latoya Lewis, EnventU's founder and executive director.

[Get to Know SAVe] (opens in new tab)

EnventU's new board of directors includes Edna Ezzell, managing director at Accenture, Alexis La Broi, director of Audio Visual Services Division of MidPoint Technology Group, Trish Simitakos, CEO of Singularity Event Production, Stuart Levy, associate teaching professor of management and tourism studies at The George Washington University, and Deidre West, executive event producer and brand strategist.

The board also includes esteemed advisors David Adler, chairman and founder of BizBash, Marissa Sams, founder and chief Strategist of Marissa Sams Events, and Nancy Shaffer, founder and CEO of Bravo! Events by Design and president of Live Events Coalition, and Emeritus William A. Homan, founder of Design Cuisine.

EnventU's mission is to provide access to opportunities that fundamentally impact a student's development and result in economic independence throughout their lifetime. By focusing on key values of education, service, community, and opportunity, EnventU collaborates with businesses in the DC area's event industry that support their mission, vision, and goals by donating their time, talent, and services to EnventU. "We invite industry partners who want to learn more about this important organization to contact us," said Lewis.

[Industry Leaders Launch Women in AV/IT—Who They Are and What to Know] (opens in new tab)

EnventU's custom curriculum addresses inequities in education, challenges accepted forms of traditional higher learning, and advances national efforts to close the workforce skills gap through the untapped talent of young people. EnventU opens doors to entry-level positions in the live events industry and ultimately trains the next generation of diverse event professionals.