Enterprise IT Perspectives on the 2019 Top 10 IT Issues: The Growing Importance of Data (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Each year, members of the EDUCAUSE Enterprise IT Advisory Committee comment on the EDUCAUSE Top 10 IT Issues list. This year, committee members consider the challenges and opportunities presented by the continuing prominence of the role that data plays, as well as the implications for enterprise IT in the digital transformation that is arising from these issues."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the role data plays continues to expand on campus, it has become a clear focus when we looking at the broader picture of higher ed IT. In this article, members of the EDUCAUSE Enterprise IT Advisory Committee share their perspectives on this very important topic.