Ensuring data security during remote and hybrid learning (eCampus News)

"California State University, the largest four-year public university system in the country, made headlines when it announced recently that it intends to continue with remote teaching in the fall term at all 23 CSU campuses, affecting most of its 482,000 students. This was a bold move. I applaud the CSU system, or any college or university, as the rapid shift to online instruction amidst COVID-19 has been an undertaking of historic proportions."—Source: eCampus News

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, security concerns and implications are creating new priorities for institutions. Read how data access and security in higher ed is even more important when learning goes remote.