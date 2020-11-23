Enplug Unveils New Suite of Digital Signage Tools Designed to Help Businesses Thrive During the Pandemic

The What: Enplug has launched a suite of tools in its digital signage platform to help businesses foster better communication throughout their organizations.

The What Else: With Enplug’s intelligent, newly released visual editing tools, users can now crop-and-rotate graphics to predefined screen layouts or adjust aspect ratios as images are uploaded, eliminating the extra step of adjusting images in an external editor or wasting time changing them after upload. Additionally, it’s now possible to reorder and tag many images simultaneously, making it easy to quickly search and find the right content to put at the beginning of a playlist to highlight the most relevant and important information.

Enplug makes it possible to enjoy the benefits of digital signage no matter how or where a team is working. Web Player lets users show digital signage content in locations where it is not possible to install a media player device. And ScreenSaver for Mac and PC makes it easy to show digital signage content to employees working from home. Lastly, ScreenCast lets employees in the office connect to existing digital signage screens and mirror content from their laptop to share or present information to other employees while maintaining a safe social distance.

The Bottom Line: Enplug regularly updates its COVID-19 Safety App and Coronavirus News App, making it easy for companies to keep employees and customers informed with the latest guidance from local, state, and federal health departments.

All of the new capabilities are available now via the Enplug visual communications platform.